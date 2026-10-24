Further escalation between US and Iran would have no winners, says French FM

TEHRAN – French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has warned that further escalation between the United States and Iran would benefit neither side, cautioning that any renewed tensions could have serious consequences for global oil prices.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with his British, German, Turkish, Egyptian, Pakistani and Saudi counterparts in Istanbul, Barrot said further escalation between Washington and Tehran would have no winners and would likely lead to a significant rise in oil prices.

Istanbul hosted a four-way meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Egypt on Friday to discuss regional and international developments.

The meeting preceded a broader gathering involving the foreign ministers of France, Britain, Germany and Italy, alongside their counterparts from the four countries.

The eight countries were expected to discuss key regional and international issues, including ways to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, developments in Yemen, tensions in the Middle East, opportunities to strengthen cooperation between European and regional countries, Israel’s actions in the region, and the latest developments concerning the Palestinian issue.

The gathering marked the first time the eight countries had convened under such a framework, at Turkey’s initiative, in Istanbul.