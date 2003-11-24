Qods Day, a Worldwide Call for the Liberation of Palestine

President Mohammad Khatami criticized the International community for its silence about the Zionist regime's crimes shortly before the worldwide rallies for the International Day of Qods.

He stressed that Iranians and all other nations protest against human rights violations on the International Day of Qods, pointing out that this day belongs to history and to humanity.

Political analysts believe that naming the last Friday of Ramadan the International Day of Qods was one of Imam Khomeini's most significant initiatives and that it has played an important role in garnering international support for the Palestinians.

After the Zionist plot to set the Al-Aqsa Mosque on fire in 1969, Islamic countries formed the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC) to liberate the mosque. However, in the 34 years since the establishment of the organization, it has not been able to fulfill the expectations of people in Islamic countries.

Political analysts believe that the main reason that the OIC has not been able to liberate Palestine is the lack of a spirit of unity among leaders of Islamic countries, which is a result of their internal differences and U.S. pressure on them. Also, the international community has lost the initiative in its efforts to resolve the Palestinian crisis, partly as a result of the unilateralist U.S. policy in support of the Zionist regime at the United Nations and the fact that the United States has repeatedly used its UN veto to nullify UN Security Council resolutions against Israel.

In addition, the international community is not being properly informed about the oppression of the Palestinians because the U.S. and the Zionists exert political and economic control over most of the international mass media.

Yet, the world recognizes the Zionist regime as the main factor behind the Middle East crisis. A recent public opinion poll in Europe showed that most Europeans consider the Zionist regime to be a threat to world peace and international security.

Despite the U.S. political pressure and propaganda meant to marginalize the Palestinian struggle and the 55 years of occupation by the Zionists, the world is still aware of the importance of this sensitive issue. The participation of Muslims around the world in the International Day of Qods rallies testifies to this fact.

Since the Intifada is continuing and the international campaign in support of Palestine is gaining momentum, it is expected that Palestinians' desire to liberate their homeland will come true soon. Hence, the International Day of Qods, as a day when the world calls for the liberation of Palestine, is a step in this direction.