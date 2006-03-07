Justice only way to maintain security: interior minister

TEHRAN – Interior Minister Mostafa Purmohammadi said on Tuesday that justice is the only way to maintain order and security in the country.

Addressing a conference of police commanders and officials, Purmohammadi said that “If we want the Islamic system to remain stable and the people to continue to support it, we have to put (implementing) justice on top of our agenda.”

“And there is no greater way of implementing justice than preventing acts of injustice and restoring the rights of the oppressed.”

He noted that the police are tasked with maintaining people’s mental, spiritual and moral security.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Purmohammadi stated that today power is not just derived from guns or even advanced technology.

In the current information age the power is drawn from the attitudes and willpower of individuals, he added.

Purmohammadi called the upcoming new Iranian year as the year of “social health and security” for the Interior Ministry and the National Police.