Mayor bans Ajax fans after violence

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -- The mayor of The Hague has banned Ajax Amsterdam supporters from attending today's first division match against ADO Den Haag after hooligans attacked the ADO clubhouse injuring five fans.

Mayor Wim Deetman told reporters on Saturday Amsterdam supporters would not be allowed into the Zuidarpark stadium.

Further measures to deter hooliganism were also being considered, he said.

About 70 Ajax supporters attacked the clubhouse on Friday.

"The group...from Amsterdam stormed the building near the Zuiderpark stadium and went on a rampage, attacking the ADO Den Haag fans who were there," Police spokesman Jan van den Braak said. "Five ADO Fans were injured, including one with a stab wound, but after treatment in a local hospital they were all able to return home."

Van den Braak said that after the attack police set up motorway road blocks and arrested 10 people. The 10 were still being held.