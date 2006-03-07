Iran’s Shensa drubs Malaysia in Asian futsal opener

TEHRAN -- Host Shensa pulverized Malaysia 10-0 in the first Asian Club Futsal Championships at Fajr-e Felestin Hall of Saveh, a town southwest of the capital, Tuesday.

Supported by some 2,500 fans, Iran’s representative threw down the gauntlet for rivals as Mahmud Lotfi hit four, Afshin Kazemi and Guner scored two apiece, and Vahid Ebrahim and Makhado added two more.

In another Group A clash, Shensa meets Sharks from Japan Thursday.

Iran’s Futsal Committee head Sadeq Dorudgar and a number of provincial sports officials watched the opening game.