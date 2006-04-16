Dutchman Bos wins sprint gold

BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) -- Theo Bos won his second gold medal of the world track championships on Sunday, sprinting to victory in the speed event.

The 22-year-old Dutchman defeated Britain's Craig MacLean in two successive heats in the final at the Bordeaux Lac Velodrome.

Stefan Nimke of Germany outpaced Frenchman Mickael Bourgain in the race for the bronze, also in two consecutive heats.

Bos, winner of the gold in 2004, the kilometer time trial in 2005 and this year's Keirin title, has made sprinting look effortless throughout these championships.

He did not lose a single heat and posted the event's fastest time in the qualifying round (10.100 seconds), covering the last 200 meters at a speed of 71.287km/h.

In the final, he had far too much power for MacLean, taking the first heat with an unanswered surge. The second was closer although there was little doubt Bos would triumph.

MacLean, who won silver in the team sprint on the opening day on Thursday, surpassed expectations by becoming the first Briton to reach the speed final in more than 40 years.

Another highlight on the last day of the championships was Maria-Luisa Calle Williams grabbing the first world track gold in Colombia's history, in the women's scratch race.

Canada's Gina Grain took silver and former winner Olga Slyusareva of Russia was third.

Williams and Grain broke away midway through the 10km endurance event, which was added to the schedule in 2002.

Slyusareva added a bronze to the silvers she gained in the pursuit and the points race.

Spain won the men's Madison gold medal, Ukraine grabbing the silver and Argentina the bronze.