U.S. urges Nicaraguans to vote against Cold War foe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The United States urged Nicaraguans on Tuesday to reject Daniel Ortega, a former U.S. Cold War enemy who is favorite to win a November presidential election.

The State Department inserted itself into Nicaraguan politics despite its practice of refraining from explicit opposition to candidates in foreign elections.

"We urge the Nicaraguan people to continue to reject discredited figures of the country's political past, as represented by (ex-president Arnoldo) Aleman and former dictator Daniel Ortega," State Department spokesman Sean McCormack told reporters.

The Bush administration has accused the two men of orchestrating a "creeping coup" against President Enrique Bolanos, a U.S. ally whose government has investigated graft during Aleman's rule.

On Monday U.S. Ambassador Paul Trivelli met Nicaraguan politicians to forge an alliance that could oppose Ortega, although he avoided naming in public the leftist who has lost the last three presidential races.

The United States has long made known its disdain for Ortega and Nicaraguans may fear a cutoff of American aid if they elect him.

But, in a region wary of the superpower's perceived interference in its backyard, Tuesday's call could spur nationalist support for Ortega, whose Soviet- and Cuba-backed Sandinistas fought U.S.-funded Contras in the 1980s.

In recent years, perceived U.S. opposition has served to help campaigns of anti-American figures in Bolivia and El Salvador.