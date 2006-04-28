Iranian brand poses grave threat to Kashmiri saffron

NEW DELHI (IRNA) – The Aromatic-Medicinal Plants Growers Association of India (APGAI) expressed serious concern over the threat posed to the Kashmiri saffron, which has a unique and distinct quality, by adulteration and the import of Iranian saffron.

APGAI also appealed to the Center to take bold initiative in getting tusli, saffron and other aromatic and medicinal plants patented.

The issue came up at a seminar on `Farmers Awareness on Horticulture Crops' organized by APGAI in collaboration with the National Horticulture Board (NHB) of the Union Agriculture Ministry here, a UNI report said here.

"Kashmiri saffron is well known for its fascinating fragrance, attractive color and superior flavor. To save the economic interest of saffron growers of Kashmir, we must take immediate steps for its protection," APGAI President Thakur Randhir Singh said.

India is one of the leading 12 bio-diversity countries with presence of more than 45,000 different plant species. The country's diversity is unmatched due to the presence of 16 different agro climatic zones, 10 vegetative zones and 15 biotic provinces besides it has thousands of aromatic plants, majority of which have good medicinal value.

"By utilizing its rich heritage, soil diversity, climatic condition and rich fauna and flora, India is set to become a Rs 20,000-crore aromatic and medicinal market, and a global supplier.

China is at present exporting herbs worth Rs 24,000 crore followed by Thailand with Rs 14,000 crore while as India's share is only Rs 345 crore," the APGAI President said.

"India is the land of life-giving Sanjivini and has rarest herbs patented and cultivated on commercial scale," Thakur Singh added.

He hailed the decision to bring this vital segment of economy under the organized sector.