Sixth unit of Chehel-Sotun Power Plant synchronized with national grid

TEHRAN — The sixth unit of the Chehel-Sotun Power Plant has been synchronized with the national power grid, the Iran Power Development Company (IPDC) announced in a report released on Monday.

The first five units of the power plant, which is located in the southwest of Isfahan Province, have already been connected to the national electricity network.

Chehel-Sotun is the first power plant that has been constructed by the private sector using the BOT (build-operate-transfer) system.

Constructed as a joint venture by Dubai-based Mapna International and Germany’s IHAG Company, the power plant has six 159 megawatt gas units.