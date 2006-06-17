Iran, Turkey to increase border cooperation

URMIA, West Azarbaijan Prov. (IRNA) – Governor of the provincial border city of Maku, Safar Aseri, said on Saturday that to prevent illegal border crossing at Iran-Turkey common borders of unauthorized individuals, terrorists and armed insurgents, the two countries should increase their border cooperation.

Speaking at the 55th Iran-Turkey second security committee meeting in Maku on Friday, he said that given the drop in trade activities in Sarissa joint market in central Anatolia, the current obstacles should be removed.

He hoped that the rendering more services and facilities to the Iranians residing in Turkey and raising the level of trade exchanges by Turkey will increase the welfare of border dwellers of both sides and raise the level of trade and economic ties.

For his part, the governor-general of Agri province in eastern Turkey, Khalil Ibrahim appreciated the cooperation and attempts of Iran's border guards in the campaign against those involved in terrorism and drug smuggling as well as armed insurgents.

The Turkish official called for expansion of mutual relations in various fields.

He declared the readiness of his government to render services to Iranian pilgrims visiting his country's holy places and bolster trade and economic exchanges.

At the meeting, ways to increase the security coefficient and solve problems facing the border cities of Maku and Chaldoran in Iran and Turkish eastern provinces of Igdir and Agri were discussed.