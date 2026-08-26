IBTO to launch training program for Tajik blood transfusion experts

TEHRAN – The Iranian Blood Transfusion Organization (IBTO) and Tajikistan have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening cooperation in blood transfusion services.

Under the agreement, the two sides will cooperate in training Tajik experts, expanding standardization, exchanging technical knowledge and experience, and improving the quality of blood transfusion services.

The IBTO dispatched two specialists to Tajikistan to conduct a 12-day training program focused on immunohematology and blood products, Mehr News Agency reported.

The program included two specialized educational workshops. The immunohematology workshop was led by Fatemeh Mirzaeian, while Nava Amini conducted the workshop on blood products.

The program focused on strengthening the skills of Tajik blood transfusion specialists and supporting the practical application of the knowledge acquired during the course in relevant laboratories.

It also included an assessment of training needs and the development and implementation of standardized procedures to help enhance the quality and efficiency of blood transfusion services in Tajikistan.

The training program was held at the Dushanbe Blood Transfusion Center, with the participation of specialists from Badakhshan, Khujand, and Bokhtar, as well as staff from the center itself.

The workshops provided participants with an opportunity to enhance their technical expertise and strengthen their practical skills in blood transfusion services.

Participants received both theoretical and practical training in standard immunohematology testing to ensure the provision of suitable and compatible blood for patients, as well as in the preparation and supply of blood products and the related laboratory testing required to ensure their safety and quality.

The IBTO officials also inspected blood transfusion centers in Dushanbe, Bokhtar, and Kulob, with particular attention to reception areas, blood donation units, and laboratories. During the visits, the equipment and devices were examined and their applications assessed, while centrifuges were also calibrated to ensure accurate and reliable laboratory operations.

They will design the standard processes and develop the required standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The training program is scheduled to continue through the exchange of experts, with Tajik specialists traveling to Iran and Iranian experts visiting Tajikistan to further strengthen technical cooperation and advance the objectives of the agreement.

IBTO serves as a role model in the region: WHO

In June, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Iran, John Jabbour, described the Iran Blood Transfusion Organization as a successful role model in the region.

“The Iran Blood Transfusion Organization is one of the most important and centralized blood transfusion centers in the region. The coherence and coordination of activities across the country have strengthened the organization, and this integrated structure plays a key role in ensuring the quality and safety of blood,” Jabbour said.

The official made the remarks on June 16 while visiting the IBTO on the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, observed on June 14 every year.

The World Health Organization is ready to enhance cooperation with the Iran Blood Transfusion Organization and provide technical and specialized support to the organization to improve blood transfusion services, he added.

Referring to blood safety indicators in the country, the official said the safety of donated blood in Iran is comparable to that of developed countries, which highlights the high quality of services and standards of the IBTO.

MT/MG