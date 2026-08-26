Erdogan says Turkey won’t abandon Syria or let Israel draw ‘red lines’

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded on Tuesday to Israeli strikes on a Syrian military base last week, saying Ankara would not abandon its friends in the region and that no outside power could set the boundaries of Turkish foreign policy.

Israel carried out several strikes on the Abu al-Duhur military airbase in northern Syria, approximately 70km from the Turkish border, claiming that Ankara was preparing to deploy air defence systems there.

Israeli officials have repeatedly said that the Turkish military's use of airbases in Syria would constitute a "red line," arguing that such a presence could restrict Israel's freedom of action in Syrian airspace.

Both Turkish and Syrian officials denied that Ankara had planned to deploy air defence systems at Abu al-Duhur, saying Turkish personnel were there solely to repair the runway and control tower. That account was also supported by US Ambassador Tom Barrack.

Erdogan, who had been on holiday for several days, notably refrained from mentioning Israel or Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by name during his speech on Monday.

The Turkish Presidency said last week that the Israeli strikes were directly linked to Israel's elections in October, in which Netanyahu is expected to perform poorly.

"Let me state this clearly and unequivocally: we will not allow politically moribund, presumptuous incompetents to use us as fodder for their rhetoric," Erdogan said in Ahlat, in the eastern province of Bitlis, following a cabinet meeting.

Referring to Syria, Erdogan said Ankara would never abandon a friend or brother who had placed their trust in Turkey.

"We will not stop supporting our neighbours in getting back on their feet merely because it unsettles murderous networks with the blood of innocent people on their hands," he said. "No actor other than the nation itself can dictate Turkey's course or set the boundaries of its foreign policy."

The recent tensions between the two countries have concerned Turkey's NATO ally, the United States, which has longstanding ties with Israel. Barrack has called for the establishment of a trilateral mechanism to prevent further friction.

Many Israeli officials claim that Ankara is pursuing a hidden agenda against Israel in the region. Some believe Turkey is supporting Syria's new government with the aim of eventually using it against Israel.

"Today, I wish to reiterate one fundamental truth: Turkey has no purpose, objective or aspiration anywhere in our region other than peace, justice, stability and security," Erdogan said. "Contrary to what some claim, we have no hidden agenda and no ulterior motives."

As tensions escalated, Turkey's Ministry of Justice asked Interpol to issue Red Notices for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and another Israeli official on genocide charges, Turkish Justice Minister Akin Gurlek announced on Friday.

Gurlek said the request was made as part of proceedings concerning Israel's attack in international waters on activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set sail earlier this year to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.