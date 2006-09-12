Iran finishes fourth at Asian scratch, time trial races

TEHRAN -- Iran ranked fourth at the scratch and time trial events of the Asian cycling competitions in Malaysia Tuesday.

Mehdi Sohrabi handed the country a fourth title at the 26th men’s scratch race.

Scratch is a race in which all contestants start on equal terms. If one or more riders gain(s) an entire lap on the peloton and keeps this to the finish, this advantage places them ahead of the other riders with less laps completed.

Mehdi Ahmadi also took the fourth place in the youth 10km time trial.