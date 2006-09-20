Exporters of software and cultural products to receive export prizes

TEHRAN – Upon the decision of the member ministers of the Non-oil Export Supreme Council, the exporters of computer software, and other cultural products will receive export prizes.

According to the Public Relations Department of the state Management and Planning Organization (MPO), the exporters of different books, magazines, periodicals, posters, catalogs, brochures, advertising products, cassettes, CDs and etc. will receive a 3% export prize, while the software exporters will receive an 8% prize.

The computer software exporters will receive the prize if they are approved by a working group comprising of the representatives of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI), Information Technology Supreme Council, Islamic Republic of Iran’s Central Bank, the Management and Planning Organization as well as Iran Software Exporters Union.

The written order of the foreign customer for particular software, a valid contract inked between the purchaser and seller, a notification or bank bill according to which the goods are paid, and a certificate to prove the exporter’s membership in Iran Software Exporters Union, are the documents required for receiving the export prize for software exporters.

The prize for the exporters of cultural products are paid by the provincial trade organizations, while the export prize of the exporters of cultural goods and services are to be paid upon approval by the a working group of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran and representatives of the Ministry of Islamic Culture and Guidance.

Nevertheless, according to the ratification, the export prize is merely allocated to 100% private or cooperative companies.

The member ministers of the Non-oil Export Supreme Council also ratified a bill for allocating $3 billion budget for exportable goods, technical engineering services and foreign investment projects, in all of which the private sector has priority.