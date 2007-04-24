Yao's Rockets turn up heat on Jazz

HOUSTON, Texas (AFP) -- Yao Ming collected 27 points and nine rebounds as the Houston Rockets held off the Utah Jazz with a 98-90 win in game two of their first-round National Basketball Association playoff series.

China' Yao shot nine-of-24 from the field and nine-of-nine from the free-throw line for the Rockets, who shot just 36 percent (30-of-83) but nailed 34-of-38 foul shots on Monday.

Chuck Hayes added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Houston, which took a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series by sweeping their two home games. Game three will be in Utah today. "We took ill advised three-point shots in the first half," Houston coach Jeff Van Gundy said. "In the second half we had much better shot selection. We obviously shot free throws well."

Carlos Boozer scored just 11 points on four-of-17 shooting in his first career post season contest in game one on Saturday. But he got the hang of the playoffs in his second game, scoring 41 points on 17-of-30 shooting.

However, Rockets Tracy McGrady, who has been maligned for his postseason shortcomings, continued to march toward his first playoff series win by scoring 31 points.

"I have been in post season five times. This is first time I felt like I had great supporting cast to help me get past the first round," McGrady said.

The superstar swingman managed just one point in the first half in the series opener but netted 22, including 16 in the third quarter, in the second half of that contest.

It carried over to Monday's game for the former scoring champion, who shot nine-of-29 from the field, hit the glass hard and dished out five assists.

But despite a poor shooting night, McGrady connected on a crucial jumper down the stretch.

After leading for most of the fourth quarter, two straight buckets by Boozer cut the Jazz deficit to 90-84 with 1:18 left.

On the ensuing possession, McGrady halted Utah's momentum, rising over Jazz guard Gordan Giricek to bury a tough fadeaway, making it 92-84 with 57 seconds left. "We came up a little short," Utah coach Jerry Sloan said. "We are going to have to be better to beat this team. We need everybody on our team to perform well. We played well but when there is such disparity in free throws it makes it difficult."

Deron Williams collected 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Jazz, who shot 45 percent (38-of-84), including one-of-nine from the arc.