South Korea's economy probably expanded 0.9% in 1Q

SEOUL (Bloomberg) -- South Korea's economy probably grew in the first quarter at the same pace as the previous three months, as sluggish consumer spending tempered increased exports.

Asia's third-largest economy expanded 0.9 percent from the fourth quarter, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg News survey of 12 economists.

Optimism that South Korea's economic expansion may quicken later this year helped drive the nation's stock index to a record, while the currency is at a three-month high. Finance Minister Kwon Okyu said this month the growth rate in the second half will be “higher” than the first six months as domestic demand recovers and the U.S. economy has a soft landing.

“We expect that the pace of GDP growth will accelerate to a cruising speed in the second half this year,” said Oh Suktae, an economist at Citibank Korea Inc. in Seoul.

Growth in the three months ended March 31 would mark a 16th consecutive quarter of expansion, the longest stretch since the economy advanced in each of the 17 quarters to December 1996.

The economy grew 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter from a year ago, according to the median estimate of 14 economists.

That would be the weakest annual rate since the second quarter of 2005, and also would be less than the 4 percent expansion in the fourth quarter. “Korean GDP likely slowed in the first quarter due to weaker private consumption as high household indebtedness and low consumer confidence are taking their toll,” said Frederic Neumann, an economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong. “Improved business sentiment should be reflected in relatively robust capital expenditure.” ----------Household debt

The central bank raised interest rates three times last year, increasing borrowing costs for the nation's 49 million people. Household debt rose at the fastest pace in four years in 2006, damping spending on clothes, furniture and cars.

Still, there are signs consumer spending may be picking up. Sales at South Korea's department store sales including Lotte Shopping Co. rose for a second month in March and the jobless rate was at a four-year low last month. “I expect domestic demand and exports to continue to show growth in coming months,” Bank of Korea Governor Lee Seong Tae told reporters after leaving interest rates unchanged this month. “The economy is likely to be better in the second half than the first half.”

South Korea's Kospi index has climbed 7.7 percent this year, outpacing stock markets gains in Japan, Taiwan and Hong Kong. The won has advanced for three weeks, and has risen 1.2 percent the past month against the U.S. dollar. -------------Exports increase

Exports, which make up about 40 percent of the $887 billion economy, jumped 15 percent in the first quarter, according to figures from the Commerce Ministry. That compares with a 10.6 percent increase in the first three months of 2006.

South Korea's Posco, the world's third-largest steelmaker, said profit surged 44 percent to the highest in six quarters on rising prices for steel. Increased demand in China and India, the world's fastest-growing major economies, prompted steelmakers globally to boost prices.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., the world's largest shipyard, said sales rose 19 percent last month from a year earlier to 1.13 trillion won ($1.2 billion) as it delivered more vessels.

Hyundai Heavy, Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and other South Korean shipyards are winning more orders as global economic growth is driving demand for oil, gas, computers and other products. -----------Risks ease

Finance Minister Kwon said in an April 11 interview that domestic and international risks to South Korea's economy have receded, paving the way for economic growth to accelerate in the second half of 2007. “I don't think we're faced with many external risks for the economy,” Kwon said. “The biggest concerns were U.S. subprime mortgages and the housing market, but they look like heading for a soft landing.”

The economy will expand 4.5 percent over 2007, according to the survey of economists, after growing 5 percent last year.