Vitamin D needs more calcium to lower hip fracture
"Supplementation should be targeted to individuals with insufficiencies," Dr. Steven Boonen from Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium told Reuters Health. This includes individuals older than 75 years; those who are home bound or institutionalized; patients with a diagnosis of osteoporosis; and individuals on steroids or other drugs that decrease bone mineral density.
Boonen and his associates compared the risk of hip fracture using data from vitamin D trials and from vitamin D plus calcium trials. Both compared the supplements with placebo or no treatment.
The risk of hip fracture in the vitamin D-only trials was not statistically significant, the authors report. In contrast, the hip fracture risk in the vitamin D plus calcium trials was reduced by 18 percent, the report indicates.
Combining the data yielded a statistically significant 25-percent lower risk of hip fracture, in favor of vitamin D with additional calcium.
With aging comes a negative calcium balance and for most people this is "due to the combination of inadequate calcium intake and suboptimal vitamin D status," Boonen said. "That is why, in most individuals, a combination of calcium and vitamin D is required to restore calcium balance and reduce fracture risk." "Current evidence indicates that you need at least 800 IU of vitamin D to reduce fracture risk (and that you need additional calcium supplements), but what we don't know is whether 800 IU of vitamin D is the optimal dose for musculoskeletal health," Boonen added. "Future research should focus on this question."