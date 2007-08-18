ISLAMABAD (APP)-- Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has greeted Afghan President Hamid Karzai on the national day of his country and hoped that the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan would grow to the benefit of their peoples.

“It is my earnest hope that with mutual trust and cooperation, we would be able to overcome challenges and the relations between our two countries will continue to grow to the mutual benefit of our peoples,” President Musharraf said in a felicitation message sent to President Karzai on Afghanistan’s national day.President Musharraf said relations between the two countries are deep-rooted in common faith, history and culture.“Our people face common challenges and have shared interests and joint stakes in peace and stability in the region,” he said.Musharraf also extended best wishes for Karzai’s personal health and happiness as well as for the continued progress and well-being of Afghanistan’s brotherly people.Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz in his separate message to President Karzai said Pakistan attaches high priority to close brotherly relations with Afghanistan, which grew steadily over the years.He expressed the confidence that with mutual trust and goodwill, the two countries would move closer to each other and the government would spare no efforts in this regard