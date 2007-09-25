Iran, Armenia have great potential for developing ties: MP

TEHRAN – Iran and Armenia have many potentials for expanding relations, Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Ala’edin Boroujerdi said here in a meeting with the Armenian ambassador on Tuesday.

Boroujerdi and Armenian Ambassador Garin Nazarian insisted on an all-out expansion and consolidation of relations between the two countries.“Deepening parliamentary ties would have a major role in strengthening bilateral ties in all fields,” Boroujerdi stated.The Armenian ambassador emphasized Armenia’s determination for strengthening relations with Iran.In order to strengthen bilateral ties, the Armenian parliament has formed an Iran-Armenia parliamentary friendship group, he stated.Garin Nazarian said the Armenians living in Iran could be “a bridge” for mutual relations.The Armenian ambassador also delivered the message of the Armenian parliament speaker to his Iranian counterpart Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel, stating that the Armenian parliament is ready to enhance parliamentary ties with Iran