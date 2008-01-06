Kenya opposition calls for more rallies

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- Kenya's opposition leader called Sunday for more rallies across the country, raising the threat of more bloodshed, but also indicated he was willing to share power with the government he accuses of rigging the presidential vote.

More than 300 people have died in fighting since the Dec. 27 vote, bringing chaos to a country of 34 million people that had been one of East Africa's most stable democracies and revived simmering tribal resentments.The opposition leader Raila Odinga rejected President Mwai Kibaki's offer of a ""unity government"" but said he was willing to consider a power-sharing agreement guaranteed by the international community. Still, his call for new protests on Tuesday — despite a government ban imposed during the unrest — dimmed the prospect of a quick resolution.""This fighting is meaningless,"" 17-year-old Eliakim Omondi said at a Lutheran church in Nairobi's Kibera slum that was torched days ago. ""I wish they would just talk and square everything so the fighting will stop.""Kibaki, re-elected by a narrow margin in a vote count that international observers say was deeply flawed, said Saturday he was willing to form a unity government after meeting with the top U.S. diplomat for Africa, Jendayi Frazer.Odinga rejected that proposal, but his spokesman said they were open to other solutions.""A government of national unity is not acceptable to us,"" said the spokesman, Salim Lone. ""But there are other formulations, such as a coalition government with genuine power sharing that we are willing to discuss.""The other opposition proposal is to set up an interim government with a mandate to hold new presidential elections, he said.It would be nearly impossible for Kibaki to govern without opposition support. In parliamentary balloting, Odinga's party won 95 of 210 legislative seats and half of Kibaki's Cabinet lost their seats.Odinga welcomed the imminent arrival of Ghana's President John Kufuor, current chairman of the African Union, who is expected in Nairobi by Tuesday.The violence eased over the weekend, although there have been isolated ethnic clashes and police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the coastal tourist town of Mombasa.At the Lutheran church in Nairobi, Pastor Dennis Meeker urged congregants kneeling before a charred cross to ""be with those who tried to kill you and destroy you."" A woman dropped to the floor screaming ""Forgive the people who attacked our church!""More clashes are likely if Odinga presses ahead with his call for supporters to rally Tuesday. Government spokesman Alfred Mutua told reporters such demonstrations remain illegal.Attempts to rally last week were blocked by police who fired tear gas and water cannons and fired live bullets over people's heads. Human rights groups accuse police of excessive force and unjustified killings in the violence, but police Commissioner Hussein Ali on Sunday insisted ""We have not shot anyone.""Odinga told reporters: ""If there is any bloodshed during these rallies it will be the government's responsibility.""The crisis following the election has pitted Kibaki's Kikuyu people against Kenya's other tribes.In the countryside, with the continued threat of ethnic attacks, thousands fled their homes, escorted by soldiers as they streamed down roads strewn with corpses, burned out vehicles and downed power lines.Tens of thousands of people have been cut off from supplies by the crisis, which closed down shops and transport across the country. What food is available has tripled in price.The United Nations tried to help Sunday, sending 20 truckloads of grain, pulses and vegetable oil that had been stuck in Mombasa port on the southeast coast. Vigilante roadblocks and other insecurity had halted shipments.The convoy of trucks left without an expected armed police escort but a police vehicle raced to catch up about 60 miles outside Mombasa.The food was destined for some 100,000 ""people who are in dire need"" in Nairobi, the capital, and troubled Eldoret city in Odinga's stronghold in the central Rift Valley, according to U.N. World Food Program logistics officer Lemma Jembere.