Aref to give April performances

TEHRAN -- The Aref music band conducted by Parviz Meshkatian will be performing concerts in Tehran in April.

The band gave a series of concerts at Tehran’s National Grand Hall in late November and the forthcoming event will comprise the same compositions.“We will be inaugurating Iran’s concert program for the upcoming year,” Meshkatian told CHN whilst visiting the first Music Exhibit.He expressed hope that Iran’s pre-eminent vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian will accompany the band’s April performances.We were unable to participate at the Fajr International Music Festival in December since it was brought forward and the dates clashed with our other performances, Meshkatian mentioned.He also commented on the practice of producing bootleg CDs of audio productions in Iran and expressed his hope that the Music Exhibit will help reduce this misconduct by making people more familiar with the art of music.“I really rejoice at visiting such a showcase in Iran, and observing musicians, makers of musical instruments and publishers of books on music gathered for the first time in one place,” he concluded.The exhibit was held from December 28 to January 4 at the venue of the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA).