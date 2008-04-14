Russia's biggest party seeks Vladimir Putin as leader

MOSCOW (Reuters) -- Russia's biggest party will ask President Vladimir Putin to become its leader this week at a conference.

Putin has said he will serve as prime minister once his protege, Dmitry Medvedev, is sworn in as president on May 7.If Putin does accept the invitation from the United Russia party to become its leader, it would significantly entrench his power and indicate, some analysts say, that he is planning to use that position to preserve his long-term influence.The Kremlin has given no indications about whether Putin will lead the party. Putin is expected to attend the second day of the conference.""If Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin headed United Russia, it would be the very best option,"" Boris Gryzlov, the head of United Russia and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, told a news conference last week.""Such a proposal (for Putin to head the party) will probably be made at the congress. I could myself make the proposal and that would be the correct way,"" Gryzlov said.Putin, 55, is the country's most popular politician after presiding over Russia's longest economic boom for a generation and cementing Kremlin control after the chaos of the 1990s. His critics, a minority in Russia, accuse him of crushing democracy.Investors want to know what Putin's final role will be after he steps down because they see political stability as key to Russia's booming $1.3 trillion economy.