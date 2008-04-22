Iran-Oman ties will discredit “Iranophobia fiction”

TEHRAN -- Iranian Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel said here on Tuesday that good relations between Tehran and Muscat will torpedo deliberate attempts by outside powers which have been trying to create an “Iranophobia fiction” in the region.

At a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah, Haddad-Adel criticized the U.S. policies in the region and the world.The Islamic Republic is seeking constructive cooperation will all friendly and neighboring countries, however, the U.S. is trying to foster a fear of Iran among the regional states, he stated.The Majlis speaker appreciated the “logical role” Oman is playing in influencing the regional countries’ stances toward the Islamic Republic.He expressed satisfaction over the level of cooperation between the two neighbors in various political, parliamentary, economic, cultural, and security spheres.“The visit of the Omani deputy prime minister (Fahd bin Mahmud al-Said) to Iran signifies the great political will to strengthen ties and improve cooperation between Tehran and Muscat,” he said, adding that Iran-Oman relations are exemplary among the neighboring countries in the Persian Gulf.Alawi also emphasized that the two countries have close views on many regional and international issues, and there are no differences on vital issues.As a great powerful country, Iran is playing an important and constructive role in helping to establish peace and stability in Iraq, he noted.Oman does not care about the U.S. fabrications about Iran, he said