INLA director meets with director for National Archives of Malaysia

TEHRAN -- Iran National Library and Archives (INLA) Director Ali-Akbar Ash’ari met with Sidek Jamil, Director General for the National Archives of Malaysia.

Ash’ari was in Kuala Lumpur to take part in the 16th International Congress on Archives (ICA) that opened on July 21.With reference to Iran’s submission of the draft of an agreement focusing on bilateral cooperation, Ash’ari noted that mutual agreement between the national archives of both states would help exchange experiences and data and expressed hope to boost the collaboration.Sidek Jamil who is also secretary of the congress expressed his happiness over the participation of Iran in the congress and asked for increased relations with INLA.“The Iranian experts on archives teaching at the educational courses in Malaysia demonstrate the depth of relations between the two countries,” he added.Sidek Jamil also explained, “the National Archives of Malaysia is planning to launch a project based on collecting all documents relating to Malaysia across the world and intend to ask Iran for help.”The solid relations between our two countries have helped us cooperate even without any bilateral agreement, Jamil said, adding that as soon as Malaysian experts approve Iran’s draft of the agreement, the cooperation would be enhanced.Also present at the meeting was Iran’s ambassador to Malaysia Mehdi Khandaq Abadi, who gave a brief presentation on the warm relations between the two states.About 1,200 participants from all over the world took part in the convention that will run through until July 27.