Iran to launch ‘national satellite’ soon

TEHRAN – Defense Minister Mostafa Mohammad Najar here on Monday said that Iran will launch its ‘national satellite’ in the near future.

Najar extended his congratulations to the Supreme Leader and the Iranian nation on the firing of first satellite on Sunday.Iran successfully launched its first domestic communication satellite on Sunday night.The satellite is named Safir-E-Omid (the envoy of hope). It had been designed by Iranian experts and was successfully orbited by an Iranian carrier rocket. The launch paved the way for Iran’s presence in the space.The defense minister said the enemies try to downplay Iran’s advances and depict a bleak picture of its technological, scientific and peaceful activities.He went on to say that the Iranian experts and specialists realized the “we can” motto.""The Safir (Ambassador) rocket was successfully launched. All its systems...are Iranian-made,"" Reza Taghipour, head of Iran's space agency, told Iranian TV, adding that a ""test satellite was put into orbit.""The U.S. could not hold his uneasiness about Iran’s advancement on launching satellites.""The Iranian development and testing of rockets is troubling and raises further questions about their intentions,"" White House spokesman Gordon Johndroe said