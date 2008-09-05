TEHRAN -- Iran’s second edition of the Cinéma Vérité Festival is to screen the latest documentary films on the Palestinians’ struggle against the Zionist regime.

On the occasion of sixty years of Palestine’s occupation, the festival has dedicated the section named “Palestine 1948-2008” to screen docs produced by veteran filmmakers such as Nazar Hassan and Eliane Raheb.In addition, the organizers of the festival are to publish and distribute the book “Palestine 1948-2008” that will review the history of the occupation of the land and the displacement of the oppressed people of Palestine during the festival.“Palestine 1948-2008” is written by Arlene Clemesha, a professor at the University of Sao Paulo and member of the Institute for Arab Culture in Brazil. The book will be published in both the English and Persian languages.Organized by the Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC), the second edition of the Cinéma Vérité Festival will be held in Tehran’s cinema halls of Felestine and Qiam from October 14 through 19.Photo: Arlene Clemesha