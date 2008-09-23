Iranian children’s books published in Turkmenistan

TEHRAN -- The Turkmen versions of three Persian books for children and adolescents were published in Turkmenistan recently by Al-Hoda Publications.

Jannat Qayumova has translated “Mad Dog” by the Iranian Turkmen author Abdolrahman Dieji. The book, intended for children and young adults, is on the theme of the sacrifices of a Turkmen teenager.“On the Shore of his Eyes”, Saeid Ruhafza’s book for adolescents on the life of Prophet Muhammad (S), was translated into Turkmen by Qandim Qurbanov.The Turkmen version of Ebrahim Hassanbeigi’s “Golden Fish and Silver Fish” by Maral Batirova for elementary school children was also published recently.The publications were sponsored by Iran’s cultural attaché in Ashgabat.