Outlook Plan, privatization should be atop agenda for next decade: Larijani

ISFAHAND, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani said on Tuesday that “implementation of the Outlook Plan and Article 44 of the Constitution” should be at the top of the agenda for the fourth decade of the Islamic Revolution.

“Our duty in the fourth decade of the revolution is to implement the (20-Year) Outlook Plan and the administrative policies of Article 44 of the Constitution. That is, we should hand over the (management of) economic affairs to the people,” he told thousands of demonstrators in Isfahan.Demonstrations were held across the country on February 10 to mark the 30th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.“If we want to avert danger from the nation, the economy should be (handled by) the people. This does not mean that the administration should have no role. The administration will monitor.”Larijani made a reference to the earlier remarks of the Supreme Leader, who urged the administration to seriously pursue the implementation of Article 44, which calls for the privatization of some state-run companies, and said, “This means that the future of Iran depends on the implementation of Article 44 of the Constitution.”The Majlis speaker added that the presidential election can be a tool for unity.“Today, the nation needs unity more than any other time and the election can be a tool for unity.”Larijani pointed out that the enemies believe that discord increases at the time of elections, but to avoid this, parties of every political persuasion should take part in the election in a spirit of fair competition, he advised.“The West is lying in an ambush to seize any opportunity to harm the Iranian nation. But (they) can rest assured that the Iranian nation will not give them such an opportunity,” he said.He also highlighted the role of the religious leadership in the political system of Iran and stated that the enemies will be unable to attain their objectives as long as the Supreme Leader is monitoring affairs.HK/HG END MNA