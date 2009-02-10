Tehran mayor insists on ‘wisdom’ in making important decisions

QOM – Tehran Mayor Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday night that important decisions should be based on “efficiency and wisdom”.

In a speech in Chaharmardan Mosque in Qom to mark the 30th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, Qalibaf said, “Work in the country should be accompanied with efficiency and wisdom.”If “political, social and economic” decisions are not taken based on collective wisdom the country will “face a crisis”, he explained.In making important decisions there should be a great emphasis on “collective wisdom”, the mayor insisted.Tehran mayor ran for president in 2005 as a conservative candidate. He came fourth in the first round of elections. Some conservatives are now pushing for his candidacy in the run-up to the June presidential elections.In an interview with the Press TV, Qalibaf said conservatives have greater chance of victory in the presidential elections