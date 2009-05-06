Wall St. catches its breath after a jump

A day after a major market gauge broke into positive territory for the year, investors paused Tuesday and took a breath.

The stock market ended the day slightly lower, weighed down in part by a decline in the energy sector.The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 16.09 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 8,410.65, while the S.& P. 500 lost 3.44 points, or 0.4 percent, to 903.80.The Nasdaq composite index fell 9.44 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,754.12, dragged lower by software and microprocessor companies.Shares of healthcare companies showed some gains, led in part by better-than-expected earnings from HealthSouth.While the leading stock indexes have recovered from 12-year lows set earlier this year, they are still down sharply from record highs, and many investors are expecting a sharp correction again.Some skeptical analysts say the stock market may have raced too far ahead of the weakening economy and warn the rally could dry up if banks show more signs of weakness.“It still seems suspicious,” said Joseph Saluzzi, co-head of equity trading at Themis Trading. “It still seems momentum-driven.”But credit markets crossed a crucial marker on Tuesday, showing that the lending markets continued to defrost. A measure of bank borrowing costs, the three-month London interbank offered rate, fell to less than 1 percent, its lowest level in a year.At the peak of the credit crisis last year, bank-to-bank lending rates spiked to 4.8 percent.The weaker course in stocks came as a forward-looking report on the service sector showed that businesses continued to lose ground in April, albeit at a slower pace. The Institute for Supply Management’s nonmanufacturing index rose to 43.7 in April, from 40.8 a month earlier, indicating that contraction was slowing down.New orders improved, as did gauges of business activity and employment, complementing similar improvements in the manufacturing sector.Echoing this improving landscape, the Federal Reserve chairman, Ben S. Bernanke, said he expected the economy to stop its slide and grow again later this year, while warning that its growth would be sluggish.Testifying before the Joint Economic Committee on Capitol Hill, Mr. Bernanke said that businesses would be wary of hiring and inflation would stay low. He also warned that unemployment levels could remain high even after the economy bottomed out.Shares of Citigroup and Bank of America rose on Tuesday, but regional banks fell as investors tried to anticipate how regulators would judge the health of 19 of the nation’s largest financial companies. The KBW Bank Index fell 1.6 percent.The government is scheduled to release results of its so-called stress tests later this week, offering a verdict on which banks have enough capital and which need to raise more capital to survive further economic declines.The Treasury’s 10-year note fell 2/32, to 96 18/32. The yield rose to 3.16 percent, from 3.15 percent late Monday.(Source: The NYT)