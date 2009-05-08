U.S. court rejects Demjanjuk plea

A U.S. Supreme Court judge has rejected a bid by alleged Nazi death camp guard John Demjanjuk to block his deportation to Germany for trial.

The 89-year-old Ohio resident had argued that he was too ill to be moved. But Justice John Paul Stevens turned down his request to intervene in the case. Mr. Demjanjuk denies charges of being a guard at the Sobibor death camp in World War II and an accessory in the deaths of 29,000 Jews.He says he was captured by the Germans in his native Ukraine during the war and kept as a prisoner of war.In March, German prosecutors filed charges against Mr Demjanjuk and issued a warrant for his arrest.U.S. federal agents briefly removed him from his home in April, but a stay of deportation was granted after his family said he was too ill to be moved.A three-judge panel from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Ohio then ruled that the removal could go ahead, saying it was satisfied that Mr. Demjanjuk would be provided with adequate care.Mr. Demjanjuk could now appeal against Justice Stevens' ruling to the full Supreme Court or ask another justice for a stay, media reports said.Lawyers for Mr. Demjanjuk have also launched an appeal in Germany, arguing that it should retract its extradition request on humanitarian grounds.Mr. Demjanjuk arrived in the U.S. in 1952 as a refugee, settling in Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked in the car industry.In 1988 he was sentenced to death in Israel for crimes against humanity after Holocaust survivors identified him as the notorious “Ivan the Terrible”, a guard at the Treblinka death camp.But Israel's highest court later overturned his sentence, after documents from the former Soviet Union indicated that “Ivan the Terrible” had probably been a different man.Mr. Demjanjuk returned to the U.S., but in 2002 had his U.S. citizenship stripped because of his failure to disclose his work at Nazi camps when he first arrived as a refugee.In 2005, a U.S. immigration judge ruled that he could be deported to Germany, Poland or Ukraine.(Source: BBC)