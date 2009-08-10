Israeli FM suggests Boston consul should resign

BEIT-UL-MOQADDAS (AP) -- Israeli Foreign Minister Avigdor Lieberman has suggested that a diplomat who warned of a crisis in Israel-U.S. ties should resign his post.

Israeli Boston consul-general Nadav Tamir warned in an internal memo leaked last week that Israel's public clashes with Washington over the U.S. demand for a settlement freeze were causing “strategic damage to Israel.”Lieberman says that if a diplomat doesn't agree with government policy “he should not criticize and leak but should resign.”Lieberman made the comments during a meeting of Foreign Ministry officials, and they were made public by his office.Tamir was summoned to Israel from his posting in Boston for a consultation after his memo was leaked to Israel's Channel 10 TV.