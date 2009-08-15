Insulting Iranian pilgrims unacceptable: hajj official

TEHRAN – Ayatollah Mohammad Reyshahri said on Saturday that insulting 800,000 Iranians who visit Saudi Arabia annually is totally unacceptable.

Speaking to a gathering of tour leaders of hajj pilgrimage in the Supreme Leader’s Office in Saudi Arabia, Reyshahri said the remarks made by speakers of Masjid al-Haram and Masjed al-Nabi were insults to Shias.He said that he will give a report on this matter to the Supreme Leader so that he can decide about it if this kind of behavior toward Iranians continues.The Supreme Leader’s Office in Saudi Arabia has also reported that Iranian pilgrims who have been imprisoned in Saudi Arabia are not being treated properly.According to inspections and prisoners’ accounts, the prisons are unhygienic; have insufficient bathing facilities and soap; and often serve food on plastic or newspapers; guards insult the prisoners, especially for being Shia; and elderly prisoners have been forced to stand in the sun every day.Reyshahri, the Supreme Leader’s representative at the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization, also said that no Iranians have been infected by swine flu virus so far.