Women make quicker decisions on home buying than men: survey

OTTAWA -— Men and women setting out to buy a house together should know that they will come to a decision to purchase from different angles, according to an international real estate firm, which has uncovered some gender-based differences — as well as some common ground — in their approach to buying.

Among the things the survey commissioned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC showed, women are quicker to make up their minds about whether they want a home they view.When asked how long it took to decide that their home was “right for them, 70 percent of women said it happened the same day they first walked into it. With men, 62 percent answered this way.On the other hand, 32 percent of men said they needed two or more visits to a home before deciding to buy it, compared to 23 per cent of women.On the issue of location, 55 percent of women said it was more important that their home be close to extended family than to work, compared to 37 percent of men.On the issue of security, 64 percent of women said concerns about the home's safety would stop them from buying “the home of their dreams,” compared to 51 percent of men.Asked what they would do with an extra room, both men and women had the same top-three choices for how they would use it: as a bedroom, an office or den.The survey was conducted for Coldwell Banker by International Communications Research by phone of more than 1,000 U.S. residents in May. The results are considered accurate within three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.(Source: vancouversun.com)