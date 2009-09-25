TEHRAN -- Meshkatian is alive in our hearts and minds, Iranian vocalist Mohammadreza Shajarian proclaimed in his message of condolence over the demise of Iranian santur virtuoso Parviz Meshkatian.

Following is an excerpt from his message:“Parviz is a unique musician of Iran. His talent for composing tasnif, his poetic delicacy and his commitment to the nation’s desires will make him immortal in the Persian arts.I do not believe in the death of such an artist. Parviz Meshkatian is alive in our hearts and minds.”Shajarian, who is on his European tour these days, sent his message from Amsterdam on Wednesday.Meshkatian died of heart failure at his home in Tehran on September 21. He was 54 years old.His funeral ceremony took place on Thursday in front of Tehran’s Vahdat Hall.He will be buried in his hometown of Neishabur, beside the Attar Tomb on Saturday after a ceremony which will be held at Neyshabur’s Simorgh Cultural Center.The 25th Fajr International Music Festival will be named after Parviz Meshkatian, Deputy Culture Minister for Artistic Affairs Mohammad-Hossein Imani-Khoshkhu mentioned during the funeral ceremony at the Vahdat Hall.Born in Neyshabur in 1955, he began his musical training at the age of six with his father Hassan Meshkatian, who was a professional tar and santur player.After some years, he became one of Iran’s most prominent musicians.In 1977, Meshkatian founded the Aref Ensemble with Hossein Alizadeh and Mohammadreza Lotfi. The group performed many concerts in Iran, Europe, and the Americas.He also performed with some of Iran’s greatest vocalists including Mohammadreza Shajarian, Shahram Nazeri, and Iraj Bastami