OANA conference kicks off in Seoul

SEOUL – The meeting of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) commenced in Seoul on Wednesday.

The official opening ceremony will start on Thursday.The meeting will last for four days on the theme of the “challenges and opportunities facing the member new agencies”.The event has been arranged to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the South Korean Yonhap News Agency.Directors and delegates from the Asia-Pacific news agencies and Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) have attended the meeting.A number of directors from news agencies including Parviz Esmaeili, the managing director of the Mehr New Agency and the Tehran Times daily, will give lectures at the forum.Two other Iranian news agencies, IRNA and Fars, have also sent representatives to the meeting.Photo: The managing director of the Tehran Times and the Mehr News Agency, Parviz Esmaeili, shakes hands with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon on April 21 in Seoul, South Korea. (Rauf Mohseni/MNA)