Russian, Armenian presidents hold talks on relations

MOSCOW (Xinhua) -- Russian President Dmitry Medvedev held talks with his visiting Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan on Tuesday.

The two leaders in one-on-one talks mainly discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, bilateral relations, as well as some regional and international issues, news agencies reported.Medvedev said the frequent meetings between him and Sargsyan “is very important for strengthening confidence and mutual understanding,” and “for strengthening the spirit of strategic partnership.”The Russian leader suggested regular exchange of views between the two countries on a series of international issues.Sargsyan thanked Medvedev for launching a research and innovation center in the Armenian capital of Yerevan. He also said the intergovernmental commission between the two countries works very effectively.The Armenian leader also thanked Russia for providing a loan of 500 million U.S. dollars in 2009, saying his country has already felt the benefits brought by the loan.One of these effects was the growth of Armenian economy by 5.5 percent in first three months this year, he said.Upon proposal by Russia, Moscow, Yerevan and Baku established a regular meeting mechanism between leaders of the three countries in Nov. 2008.