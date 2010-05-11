MP highlights Iran's undeniable role in Eurasia

TEHRAN (FNA) - An Iranian parliament member stressed the country's major role in the Eurasia region, underlining that Iran's role cannot be denied given its special position in Eurasia.

Undoubtedly, Iran is a major regional power and plays a key role in Eurasia, member of the parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mehdi Sanaei said at a round table on 'Iran's role in Eurasia's geopolitics and geo-economy' held at Eurasia Research Center (IRAS) here in Tehran on Tuesday.He underlined that Iran's strategic role in the Eurasia region needs activation of cultural, historical, communication potentials and huge investments in the oil and gas sectors as well as an increase in exchanges with the Eurasian states.Sanaei cited Iran's geopolitical and geo-economic situation, religious ideology and energy as the three main factors contributing to Tehran's influence in area of foreign policy affairs.The lawmaker also underlined Iran's strategic role among the countries of the South, and pointed out that Iran is the main center and cause for the formation of a majority of regional alliances among the countries of North.Thus, Iran should enjoy a more influential role in dealing with foreign policy affairs in the North, he said, and added, ""A large number of our country's potentials should be activated in a bid to increase Iran's influence and turn it into a strategic actor in the North.""