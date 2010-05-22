Classic to modern music set to echo in Tehran

TEHRAN -- A festival featuring a wide repertoire of classic and modern music is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 27 at Tehran’s Rudaki Hall.

Entitled “From Classic to Modern Music Festival”, the event will be held without any state funding, Iranian composer and festival secretary Alireza Mashayekhi mentioned during a press conference at Vahdat Hall on Saturday.The festival is the result of day and night efforts by volunteers. The Rudaki Hall and expenses for publishing brochures have been provided by the Iranian Music Association, he mentioned.“I have neither the ability to obtain[state] funding nor to find sponsors as do some others”, he mentioned.“When I came back to Iran 20 years ago, Farimah Ghavam-Sadri and I planned to hold biannual competitions to encourage novice musicians to pursue classical music.“However, we now think that a non-competitive festival is more beneficial than a competitive one, so we made arrangements for some submissions prior to the gala,” he said.The 104 compositions to be performed in four days will include 34 single and duet performances as well as performances by nine musical groups. The attendance is free to the public, he added.Sara Abazari, Rozita Shaker, Parisa Golshan, Yusef Ashrafi, Ashkan Pashzadeh, Mehrdad Teymuri, Farrokh Saberi, Saeid Alijani and Majid Maqsudlu are the executive committee members.He went on to say that at present, he cannot set a specific time for the next edition of the festival, but expressed his hope to hold it next year.Photo: Festival director Alireza Mashayekhi attends a press conference in Tehran on May 22, 2010 to explain the programs of the From Classic to Modern Music Festival. (ISNA/Amir Purmand)