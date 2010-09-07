VP says Majlis, administration can settle disputes

TEHRAN – Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Mohammad-Reza Mir-Tajeddini is of the opinion that the ongoing disputes between the Majlis and the administration can be settled.

The parliament and the administration are entangled in a series of disputes over some issues such as the allocation of 2 billion dollars for Tehran metro or the Fifth Development Plan (2010-15).“Most differing views are due to different expert viewpoints and it is natural,” Mir-Tajeddini told the ISNA news agency.Majlis and administration should not interfere in each other’s works and the border between their responsibilities should be clear, he asserted.Since both Majlis and administration are run by principlists, they can resolve differences through interaction and cooperation, he assured.He also emphasized that disagreements should not be politicized.Deputy Majlis speaker Mohammad Hassan Abutorabi also said since the beginning of the current year (started March 21), Majlis started examination of the Fifth Development Plan and MPs tried to take the views of the administration’s representatives into consideration, however, the administration has decided to withdraw the plan.The administration believes the changes to the plan have damaged its feasibility and coherence, so the Majlis asked the administration to present the points that they think should be revised, he stated on Tuesday. “We are ready to examine the administration’s concerns and we are waiting to receive their viewpoints,” Abutorabi added.