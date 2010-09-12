Iceland considers charges in nation’s banking collapse

Iceland’s Parliament will consider whether to charge the country’s leaders in 2008 with negligence in connection with the nation’s banking collapse, after a committee recommended on Saturday that they be indicted.

A parliamentary committee will ask the full legislature to indict former Prime Minister Geir H. Haarde, former Foreign Minister Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, former Finance Minister Arni M. Mathiesen and former Business Minister Bjorgvin G. Sigurdsson, according to a written motion delivered to lawmakers on Saturday. Should Parliament vote in favor of indictment, it would be the first time a special court created in 1905 to oversee such cases would be convened.The 2008 banking collapse forced Iceland to turn to the International Monetary Fund for help and sent its currency, the krona, plunging as much as 80 percent against the euro in the offshore market. The government of Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir, in office since January last year, is struggling to rebuild the crippled economy as Icelanders come to terms with spiraling debt burdens and dwindling incomes.Parliament may reach a decision on the indictments within days, Ms. Sigurdardottir told reporters on Saturday in Reykjavik.Charges against Mr. Haarde, who was prime minister from 2006 until the beginning of 2009, should be based on “violations committed from February 2008 through the beginning of October of the same year, by intent or gross neglect, mostly violations against the laws of ministerial responsibility” as well as breaches of the Icelandic penal code, the committee said.The committee of nine lawmakers was appointed in April after a separate commission investigating the causes of the 2008 crisis found that government, central bank and financial regulator at the time had all been “negligent” in their failure to address some of the factors that exacerbated the collapse.(Source: The New York Time)