Dutch museum keen on collaboration with Iranian cultural organizations

TEHRAN – Sjarel Ex, director of Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam announced willingness to boost collaboration with Iranian cultural organizations.

In August 2010, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) agreed to loan a painting by Dutch artist Kees van Dongen (1877-1968) at the request of the museum.The painting named “Trinidad Fernandez” (1907) is on display as a part of a show arranged by the museum under the title of “All eyes on Kees van Dongen”.Iran’s ambassador to the Netherlands Kazem Gharibabadi paid a visit to the exhibit and met with the director of the museum Sjarel Ex, as was reported in a press release on Saturday.Sjarel Ex accompanied Gharibabadi and expressed his gratitude over the loan of the painting which went on show in the country for the first time.According to Sjarel Ex, the painting “Trinidad Fernandez” has attracted a great number of visitors to the exhibit.The exhibit opened on September 18 and will run for four months until January 23, 2011, showcasing some eighty masterpieces by the renowned painter Kees van Dongen.Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen shows old and modern art, artifacts and designs. The museum has one of world’s most important collections of paintings and drawings.Photo: The Museum Boijmans Van Beuningen presented ‘Van Meegeren’s Fake Vermeers’, an exhibition of the famous forgeries of Han van Meegeren from May 12 to August 22, 2010.