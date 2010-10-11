Iran’s trade balance to rise $10.7b: The Economist

TEHRAN – The economist stated in its September report that Iran’s imports had not risen this year, while its trade balance had increased $10.7 billion.

ISNA reported that last year Iran imported some $56.5 billion worth of goods which will remain the same this year.The report maintained that imports will increase $300 million and reach $56.8 billion next year.Imports will continue to rise and reach $57.4 billion in 1391 of the Iranian calendar (March 2011-March 2012), in 1392 it will reach $58.3 billion and in 1393 it is going up to $60.1 billion, the report showed.Meanwhile, Iran’s trade balance last year was $10.9 billion and with an increase of $10.7 billion this year it will reach $21.6 billion, according The Economist.The report cited the balance to reach $23.2 billion in 1390, and $25.7 billion in 1391.In 1392 the trade balance will go up to $23.3 billion, but it will decrease $1 billion in 1393 and reach $22.3 billion