Foreign cartoonists selected for Fajr festival jury

TEHRAN -- Three foreign cartoonists have been selected to judge alongside four Iranian artists at the upcoming Fajr International Visual Arts Festival.

Dálcio Machado from Brazil, Angel Boligan from Mexico and Mikhael Kontouris from Greece will be judges in the cartoon section of the festival.The veteran Iranian cartoonists Kambiz Derambakhsh, Hossein Nirumand, Masud Shojaei-Tabatabaei and Javad Alizadeh will be the other members of the jury.Iran’s Cartoon House is one of the main sponsors of the festival, the director of the house Shojaei-Tabatabaei told the public relation of the festival.“Up to now, works have be submitted to the secretariat of the festival by cartoonists from 35 countries, a number that will no doubt increase up to the deadline,” he said.He expressed his hope over publishing a catalogue for the winners of the festival this year. “A catalogue is more important than awards for the cartoonists.”The festival will be held from February 1 to March 1, 2011.