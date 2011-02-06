Rome museum to hang Quranic calligraphy works

TEHRAN -- The National Museum of Oriental Art in Rome is holding an exhibition of calligraphy from the glorious Quran by Iranian artist Zohreh Abbasi.

Co-sponsored by the museum and the Iranian Cultural office in Rome, a selection of 40 masterpieces is on display until February 13.The Iranian cultural attaché in Rome Akbar Qoli made a brief remark on Iranian culture and civilization, highlighting Persian calligraphy, at the opening ceremony attended by a group of Iranian and Italian cultural figures.Speaking at the opening ceremony, Iran’s ambassador to Italy Mohammad-Ali Hosseini also talked about the great role of calligraphy in connecting the artists in the world, which can act as a cultural bridge.He further noted that it is a great honor for Iranian calligraphers, who have progressed in creating different styles in calligraphy and have organized a wide range of exhibits inside and outside the country.Zohreh Abbasi has learned the art of calligraphy from masters Gholamhossein Amirkhani, Yadollah Kaboli, and Gholamreza Khalaj. She has participated in several group and solo exhibits as well.Photo: A calligraphy work by Zohreh Abbasi, whose works are currently on display in an exhibition at The National Museum of Oriental Art in Rome.