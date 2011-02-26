Actor Abbas Amiri dies in car accident

TEHRAN -- Veteran Iranian actor Abbas Amiri died in a car accident near Rasht in northern Iran on Saturday. He was 60 years old.

Amiri was a passenger in the car, which overturned and crashed into a tree after the driver lost control, the Persian service of the Fars News Agency reported.He was leaving Rasht and going to Fuman, where he was working on the telefilm of “Good Morning Sir”.The last time he was seen was in January when he was playing the role of Amer ibn Masud in blockbuster TV series “Mokhtarnameh”, which is currently being broadcast by IRIB’s Channel 1.He made his debut in “Fire in Winter”, directed by Hassan Hedayat in 1984.Amiri also appeared in over 20 other films and in TV series. His role in “Somewhere Too Far” by director Khosro Masumi brought him a nomination for the Crystal Simorgh of supporting actor at the 24th Fajr International Film Festival in 2006.Photo: Abbas Amiri plays Amer ibn Masud in a scene from “Mokhtarnameh”.