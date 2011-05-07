Vettel supreme in Turkey

Sebastian Vettel maintained his perfect qualifying record in 2011 by storming to pole position for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Having already taken top spot at each of the first three rounds of the season, the world champion set a time of 1 minute 25.049 seconds to comfortably see off the competition at Istanbul Park.Mark Webber completed an all-Red Bull front row by setting the second fastest time, while Nico Rosberg gave Mercedes a lift by grabbing third place.Neither of them came close to Vettel, however, who finished over four tenths ahead of his team-mate and more than half a second up on Rosberg.Lewis Hamilton had to settle for fourth place in front of Ferrari's Fernando Alonso, who split the two McLarens with Jenson Button in sixth.(Source: Skysports)