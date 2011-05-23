The cost of relegation from the Premier League

West Ham, Blackpool and Birmingham City have all been relegated from the Premier Leagye to the Championship. Alan Switzer, director of the sports business group at Deloitte, reveals the cost to the clubs.

TV REVENUE: £21m per yearThe biggest shortfall facing any relegated club comes from the loss of television revenue. The bottom club in the Premier League can expect to earn around £40m in United Kingdom and overseas broadcast income. In the Championship, the figure is around £3m. The Premier League soften the blow by giving parachute payments to relegated teams for the four seasons following their relegation. For the first two years, the payment is £16m per year; for years three and four it drops to £8m per year. So for the first season following relegation, teams will lose round £21m in television revenue.MATCHDAY REVENUE: £nilThis is unlikely to be too badly affected for the relegated clubs. Attendances will fall but this may be offset by the fact that there are four extra home games in the Championship. Most teams’ fans stay loyal, at least for the first season in the lower division.COMMERCIAL: £4m per yearSponsors may have 'relegation clauses’ written in to their deals with clubs, which mean they pay less, and perimeter advertising becomes harder to sell. Clubs can expect on average to lose around £4m a year.TOTAL LOSS: £25m per yearIn total, clubs are likely to find that revenue diminishes by around £25m for the season following their relegation. This sum will increase with each passing season in which they fail to win promotion, especially once the four-year entitlement to parachute payments comes to an end. So the figure will rise to £33m per year and then £41m per year after that compensation ceases. Clubs will attempt to balance this loss by reducing their wage bill, and most Premier League clubs will have player and manager contracts which mean salaries are cut in the event of relegation.(Source: Telegraph)