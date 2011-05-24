U.S. political system will collapse soon: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN - Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has said the current political system of the United States will collapse soon.

“Freedom-seekers will rule this country (the U.S.) soon,” Ahmadinejad said during an address on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the first phase of a gasoline production unit in Abadan, Khuzestan Province on Tuesday.He added, “Those who speak of freedom (in the U.S.) themselves say which group has freedom (in their country) and can rule the country. What person seeking freedom has been able to win an election so far in this country, which calls itself the cradle of freedom?”Only one group, either Democratic or Republican, can attain political power in the U.S., and the others are not allowed to express their ideas, he stated.“(Barack) Obama is a neophyte and views nations from an imperialistic point of view, and he, through playing with words, speaks as if he is different than his predecessors, while their policy is the same and has not changed,” he stated.“This is all a puppet show, and Obama is nothing but a puppet, since those who have a role (in defining) the major policies of the U.S. are behind the scenes, but we know them and show the nations who they are,” he added.Elsewhere in his remarks, Ahmadinejad expressed hope that a new Middle East would emerge without the presence of the occupiers, including the Zionist regime.The hegemonic powers are bullying regional nations, including North African countries, but this will end soon, he predicted.The major powers offer regional counties loans and then ask them to act in line with their policies in order to maintain their dominance in the region, he said.Ahmadinejad called this a new form of innovative hegemony.“I tell all Muslim nations not to give in to this pressure and that Iran is ready to share all its scientific, industrial, and agricultural achievements with them in order to help them flourish,” he stated.And Iran is not seeking to serve its political interests through this offer, he added.All nations should know the United States is not a reliable friend of any country, and Iran knows Washington’s tricks and how it uses other countries to achieve its objectives, the president noted.Regional nations should maintain close relations with each other and remain vigilant in order to foil the U.S. plots, which have been devised to create divisions between them through, for example, causing conflicts between Sunnis and Shias.