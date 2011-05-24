U.S. envoy makes groundbreaking trip to North Korea

SEOUL (Reuters) – Rights envoy Robert King headed to North Korea on Tuesday, the first official U.S. visit to Pyongyang in 17 months as Washington considers whether to resume food aid and as momentum builds to resume nuclear disarmament talks.

The envoy lead a team of five people on the week-long trip to evaluate the North's pleas for food, which have been questioned by South Korea and some high profile U.S. senators.The United States is under pressure to resume food aid after a UN report said earlier this year that more than 6 million North Koreans urgently need help.Washington has stressed that King's trip does not mean a resumption of aid is imminent.""However, since North Korea sees U.S. decisions on humanitarian aid through a political lens, the food aid assessment might be treated in Pyongyang as a political signal that the Obama administration might finally be open to a broader political dialogue with North Korea,"" wrote North Korea expert Scott Snyder on the Council of Foreign Relations website.King's visit, the first by a U.S. special envoy for North Korean human rights since the job's inception in 2004, comes as North Korea leader Kim Jong-il tours ally China on a trip to ""study"" its economic model.Diplomats and analysts say the North, squeezed by international sanctions for nuclear and missile tests in 2009, will probably also ask for more food and economic aid from its main benefactor.In return, experts in Beijing to press the North to join the South in bilateral talks as a prelude to regional denuclearization talks, stalled for over two years after Pyongyang walked out over a new round of UN sanctions.Beijing says the so-called six party talks between the two Koreas, China, Japan, Russia and the United States are the best diplomatic forum to resolve all issues on the peninsula, not just denuclearization.Tensions spiked last year after two deadly attacks killed 50 South Koreans.